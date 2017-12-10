The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed officers swooped on two locations in Almondbury in an operation involving six police vehicles and the force helicopter.

But police are remaining tight-lipped over the dramatic operation which centred on Southfield Road and Highlands Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses captured police jumping out of their BMW 4x4s – some of which were unmarked – on Southfield Road, outside Aujla Mini Market.

It is believed they were chasing a suspect who had been trying to flee on foot.

Armed police in BMW 4x4s then descended on a house on Highlands Avenue.

There were unconfirmed reports of some kind of siege or stand-off at the house with police flooding the street outside.

It is understood the drama ended peacefully though it is not known if any arrests were made.

Police stayed at the house as darkness fell and were thought to be conducting searches.

There were also reports of a pursuit near the Morrison’s store at Waterloo although it is not confirmed whether the incidents are linked.

Readers contacted the Examiner over what one described as an “armed police chase.”

It is believed the police pursuit came along Penistone Road and past the Morrison’s store.

A reader photographed the vehicles apparently parked up in Southfield Road near the junction with De Lacey Avenue in Almondbury.

The man said he first saw the “armed police chase” near Morrison’s and said all the police vehicles were SUVs, two of them unmarked.

He added that it “looked like they were chasing someone.”

The police helicopter was seen hovering over the same location in the area at around the same time.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the incident was part of an “on-going, active police investigation” and no further details could be released.

The force may release a statement on Monday.