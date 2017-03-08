Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home has been told to improve staffing levels.

Inspectors turn up unannounced to Southfield Court Care Home in Almondbury and have just published their report.

They said overall it requires improvement, but rated two of the five elements as good.

Southfield Court, which had 35 residents at the time of the inspection, faced its second Care Quality Commission inspection in 12 months.

Staffing issues were raised with complaints by relatives who told inspectors: “These girls are worked off their feet, I feel sorry for them. There isn’t enough staff. I come every lunchtime and it takes me two hours to feed (person). How can the staff do that?”

As a result of the staffing concerns, inspectors issued a Warning Notice to comply.

Inspectors said agency nurses, often used as overnight cover, may not be familiar with a person’s needs so care plans needed updating.

Inspectors said the service was not always safe and staff were told to improve record-keeping.

Inspectors had previously raised concerns about the lack of effective measures to prevent and control the spread of infection.

They found improvements had been made, but they felt there was still an odour in the entrance foyer.