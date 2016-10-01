Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
800-year-old Almondbury church appeal gains pace

Fundraisers are £90,000 short of their £200,000 target to pay for urgent repairs to All Hallows Church in Almondbury

All Hallow's Church
Residents have been urged to rally round to safeguard 800 years of heritage in Almondbury.

The village’s historic Anglican church is in urgent need of repairs to its roof as well as attention to its stonework and clock.

And with fundraisers still £90,000 short of their £200,000 the appeal for support is being taken to the wider community.

Robert Harwood, a member of the church’s heritage committee, said the appeal had raised £110,000 over the past 12 months through events including quiz nights, themed dinners and table top sales.

Now a series of exciting events is being planned to help reach the £200,000 target – including children’s parties, sportsmen’ dinners and charity dinners to be held in the church hall.

After Christmas, people will also be able to “buy a roof tile” to help pay for roof repairs. Donors will have their name put into a book which will be bound and put on display in the church. “It will be part of the church archive as a long-standing memorial to the people who helped,” said Mr Harwood.

Repairing the roof is particularly important to protect the decorative 17th century wood ceiling above the nave of the church from possible water damage. The clock face also needs refurbishing and the mechanism requires servicing. One of the concrete numerals – number 12 – has already fallen off.

A church has stood on the site of All Hallow’s Church for 800 years – with some of the original foundations still remaining.

Mr Harwood said: “At one point, it was the main church of Huddersfield when Almondbury was bigger than Huddersfield. It was a massively influential area and that church has played a very important role over the years.”

Mr Harwood said he was keen to get more people – particularly young people – involved in using the church facilities.

“For example, we have bell ringing every Tuesday night at 7.30pm,” he said. “Anyone can come and have a go. It’s as good as a workout in the gym!”

For details about the appeal, go to www.almondburywithfarnleytyasteam.co.uk

