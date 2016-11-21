Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you enjoyed fine pubs, proper beer, jazz and historic buildings then Almondbury was definitely the place to be at the weekend.

Organisers had worked hard to get the first Almondbury Jazz Festival off to a flier and that’s precisely what happened as tills at The Woolpack, The Radcliffe and Almondbury Conservative Club jingled from mid-day to well into the evening as dozens of fans enjoyed a day to remember.

Among those taking part were Huddersfield’s top lawyer Ben Crosland, a barrister by day and bass player at night.

And who better to kick it all off than Kirklees Mayor Clr Jim Dodds?

The event also helped raise funds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice which supports 220 local children with life-shortening conditions and their families in West Yorkshire.