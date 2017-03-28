Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register was arrested after failing to give police his personal details.

Kyle St Hilaire, of Thorpe Lane in Almondbury, was made subject to an interim Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on February 28.

The 23-year-old had not been convicted of a sexual offence but magistrates granted the application after they were asked to impose one by police.

As part of the order St Hilaire had to register at Huddersfield Police Station within three days but failed to do so.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “A number of visits to his home were undertaken by officers to try and facilitate that.

“He was arrested and told police that it wasn’t explained to him properly that he had to go to the police station within three days.”

Zara Begum, mitigating, said that the imposition of the order is to be contested.

She added that her client has the attention deficiency condition ADHD and needs to have information fully explained to him and this wasn’t the case following his hearing.

St Hilaire pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.