The removal men will be coming for Almondbury’s iconic Tardis-style police box this week.

The police box is to be dismantled, removed and repaired in workshops before being returned to its position at Northgate.

Clr Bernard McGuin has been told that contractors will arrive on site on Thursday, April 27, and the police box will move sometime after 9am.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

He was told steel braces have been made for the outside and inside to support the box as much as possible during the move.

West Yorkshire Police’s estates department called in contractors to restore the listed structure in Northgate to its former glory.

The original plan was to repair it in situ and work started in March. But when the contractors got there they found it was in a worse state than they’d thought and they are having to take it away.

The base is rotten and the floorboards inside were giving way.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The police box, which resembles Dr Who’s Tardis, became a listed building in 1987.

It was once linked directly to the local sub-divisional police station and officers on beat patrol could report their whereabouts from the box and use it to write up notes or take a break. The public also had access to the boxes to enable them to contact police quickly. Personal radios made the kiosks redundant as phone boxes in 1969.