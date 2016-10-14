It’s a little bit morbid - and hardly likely to put you in a festive mood.

But it turns out that December 30 is the most common day for people in Kirklees to die.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics shows that, between 2010 and 2014, there were 75 deaths in the area on December 30.

That is more than any other day of the year and three times as many as some days in autumn.

January 2 was second, with 73 deaths in Kirklees, with Boxing Day third with 72. Christmas Eve was not far behind, with 68 while December 19 witnessed 68 deaths.

While the stresses of the festive season and over-indulgence might seem possible reasons for the rise, the higher mortality rate is more likely connected to the impact of cold weather on vulnerable people.

In terms of the days when people in Kirklees are least likely to die, perhaps we should be celebrating September 30.

Only 24 people died on that date over the five years. September 24 with 29 deaths and May 27 with 31 deaths came next. There were 32 deaths on each of the following days – June 20, June 24 and August 5.