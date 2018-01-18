Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising page set up in memory of school girl Katelyn Dawson has raised more than £6,400 just over a week after the tragedy struck.

Katelyn, 15, died from her injuries last Wednesday night after she was hit by a BMW car as she waited at a bus stop on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen earlier that day.

The teenager was a ‘passionate’ Year 11 pupil at Shelley College and also a member of Caspers Freestyle Dance School as well as having thousands of friends on her social media pages.

One of Katelyn’s friends, Eunique Dickenson, took to organising a Go Fund Me page towards Katelyn’s funeral costs which has since proved a focus for her grieving friends to rally round and host events in the teenager’s memory.

Eunique said: “We’re just overwhelmed with the donations so far. Lots of people are fundraising.

“I wasn’t even expecting to reach £1,000. I was so shocked I thought I was dreaming and I can’t thank everyone enough for their kind donations. She would be very proud of everyone!”

The post on the Go Fund Me page states: “All the money donated will go towards Katelyn’s funeral to make sure she has the send off she deserves. I will be collecting these funds and the family will receive them. Thank you all for your kind donations.”

One donor, Michelle Hanlon, posted on the page: “I cannot imagine what all her family and friends are going through. If my donation goes to appeasing a tiny bit of stress or hurt I am grateful.”

Another called James Hewitt said: “I’m so sorry to hear of the death of this of this young, talented, kind, beautiful girl who was so loved by everyone - it’s a tragedy. She will be sadly missed. Please accept this donation as a gesture of my condolences to you.”

Katelyn’s friend Eunique also organised a candlelit vigil which was held a week ago today in Wakefield Road which saw hundreds of people turn out to pay their respects.

An inquest into Katelyn’s death opened and adjourned at Bradford Coroners’ Court yesterday and will be resumed on April 11.

To make a donation go to www.gofundme.com/katelyns-funeral