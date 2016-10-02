This amazing couple have been helping abandoned babies and the poor in Romania for 25 years

Caroline and Chris Barrow behind the bar at the Flying Ferret

A couple are marking 25 years of giving aid to disadvantaged people in Romania by organising further trips with larger donations.

Chris and Caroline Barrow, who run the Flying Ferret pub in Shelley, have been on around 40 trips to the Transylvanian city of Sighisoara, helping locals rebuild a school, a hospital and a children’s home.

Next Wednesday a HGV will set off from Huddersfield to deliver another large load, including blankets, clothes and shoes for patients at a psychiatric hospital in Tarnaveni, about one hour’s drive from Sighisoara.

Mr Barrow thanked Huddersfield residents for their generosity over the last 25 years which had provided comfort for many disadvantaged Romanians, including abandoned babies.

Romanian children with toys and knitted hats donated by Huddersfield people

The White Rose Initiative, established by Mrs Barrow and her friend Eileen Stanton 25 years ago, has recently acquired free warehouse space - at John Brierley’s mill in Huddersfield - which means volunteers can now gather even more aid.

The Barrows are travelling out to Romania next week to ensure the aid is delivered to the right people.

Mr Barrow said: “Customers at the pub and local people have been very generous over the years. We want to thank everybody who has been with us for the last 25 years. We have ladies who have knitted for us and have had mailing lists of 120 volunteers.”

He said the aid had improved the lives of many but continuing assistance was needed.

Two-year-old Everlyn, granddaughter of Chris and Caroline Barrow, helps out with packing boxes for older people in Romania

“The space in the Huddersfield warehouse has really given us a new lease of life. We have not had warehouse space for the last 10 years, so this has given us the chance to really kick-start things.”

Meanwhile, the charity continues to employ four local women in Romania to look after abandoned children and babies.

Mr Barrow says the needs of such disadvantaged groups are acute.

“Romanians are honest, hard working people but there are those who are in desperate need. The old folks’ home and psychiatric hospital are still woefully under-funded.”

Romanian children who will soon be getting new chairs, thanks to the White Rose Initiative

He’s confident the charity’s work has made a difference.

“We visit the psychiatric hospital once a year. They tell us that the patients ask ‘when are the British coming to see us?’ They look forward to getting blankets and biscuits.”

The charity also supports three schools in Sighisoara, including one in a gypsy village where the only running water for 40 homes is a tap in a field.

Photos courtesy of Chris and Caroline Barrow A Romanian woman with a shawl knitted by a supporter of the White Rose Initiative

“The school went from six pupils in 2001 to over 60 now because the White Rose set up an incentive programme by offering children a bike if they qualified for high school. One of the first children to get into high school, Nello, now works in Germany for the Red Cross charity.”

Despite the poverty, Mr Barrow says Transylvania and Sighisoara are wonderful places to visit.

“Sighisoara is a beautiful city, with warm and friendly people. There is skiing, walking and sight-seeing. The city is like a mini version of York.”