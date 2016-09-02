Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Dramatic drone footage has captured the smoking heap of rubbish at the former Hunter Group tip in Lockwood.

The aerial footage was captured by Sky View Yorkshire which specialise in providing an aerial photography service.

The footage shows the vast size of the waste mountain and the smoke which is being given off a deep-seated fire at the site. The drone footage was captured on Thursday this week.

A spokesman for the Queensbury-based company said the footage was being provided free of charge to councillors to help them understand the extent of the issues facing the site.

Earlier this week it was revealed that contractors had been working through the weekend to extinguish a blaze at the waste site.

Drone footage shot by Sky View Yorkshire of the former Hunter Group tip site at Lockwood

Kirklees Council has sent in contractors to dig into the waste pile to get at the smouldering rubbish.

One of the main aims of the operation was to move burning waste further away from the nearest business premises, glass firm Novaglaze, which has been most at risk since the fire started a week ago last Thursday.

A council spokesman said previously that the rubbish at the site in Queen’s Mill Road was still burning deep inside and heavy plant equipment had been brought in to get to the seat of the fire.

The waste was being dug out and spread and firefighters were dousing the hot material with water.

Here's our video from the scene when the fire was first alight

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Smoke and steam were being given off and the council asked for the patience and understanding of local residents affected.

Residents have expressed fears for their health as a result of the smoke, bad smells, rats and flies they have blamed on the tip.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said officers were revisiting the site day and night and damping down where necessary.

The smoking site from above in pictures

Drone footage shot by Sky View Yorkshire of the former Hunter Group tip site at Lockwood

Drone footage shot by Sky View Yorkshire of the former Hunter Group tip site at Lockwood

Drone footage shot by Sky View Yorkshire of the former Hunter Group tip site at Lockwood