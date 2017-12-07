The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christmas came for early for sick children at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Members of Huddersfield Town’s first team squad paid a visit to the hospital to deliver presents to youngsters on a children’s ward.

Terriers themed treats were also handed out to kids at the children’s ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

The visit lifted the spirits of the children on the wards at both hospitals as they were able to meet members of David Wagner’s squad and get autographs and pictures with their heroes.

Club Ambassador and former Town frontman, Andy Booth, led a trip over the to Calderdale with key first team stars including Tommy Smith, Danny Williams , Collin Quaner, Elias Kachunga and Kasey Palmer.

David Wagner’s first team squad also held a collection that was co-ordinated by club captain Tommy Smith , with the players using the money to purchase a games console with games and a television for the wards at both hospitals, with the remainder of the money given as a donation.

To see Town's video of the visit click here

Andy Booth , who joined the players on the visit, said: “The players showed the real community spirit of Huddersfield Town and definitely made Christmas for a lot of the young children.

“To take the time out their busy schedules to come and see the children in both hospitals like they did was a great touch.

“And for them to donate what they did will go a long way and I’m sure both wards will get a of use out of them.”