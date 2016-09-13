A charity offering young people a helping hand has made awards worth £6,400 in its first year of operation.

Let June Make A Difference, which focuses on the needs of young people aged seven to 17 living in North Kirklees, has provided one-off grants for things such as funding places on school trips, buying items of equipment needed for training courses and purchasing medical and disability aids.

The charity was established in September, 2015, in memory of June Dewhirst, of Upper Hopton, who died in 2014. June was the founder of a mother and toddler group in Mirfield and also worked at a school for children with special needs as well as volunteering overseas to help children in rural Ecuador.

Graham Dewhirst, June’s husband and one of seven trustees of the charity, said: “We are pleased to have established the charity and to have made our first awards. We have developed a number of great relationships with various organisations and we are constantly looking for introductions to children who we can help.”

The charity has also recently appointed its first part time employee, Sarah Dransfield, of Holmfirth, who is also involved in supporting the Huddersfield-based Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.

At Let June Make A Difference, she will be working alongside the Trustees to develop relationships with other organisations, raise awareness of the charity and manage the grants process.

Detectives and police staff from the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit based at Dewsbury Police Station braved driving wind and rain to walk 26 miles along the Yorkshire Three Peaks in aid of charity.

They and members of their families and friends from Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Holmfirth walked the arduous route on Saturday, 3 September, after setting off early from Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

Everyone who started finished the walk, in times ranging from 10 to 13 hours.

The walk was carried out in memory of Det Cons Pam Simmons who died an Christmas 2015.

Local solicitors firms including Jordans, Carr and Co and Kingsley Brookes helped out too and also organised other events such as cake sales etc.

Police Three Peaks Walkers visit Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Huddersfield - Fundraiser Lisa Calvert with walkers Deborah Perkins, Clare Campbell, Jason Thorpe, Sharon Robinson, Clare Kenworthy, Lauren Manders and Mark Gregory.

They have nearly reached their target of £2,000 for The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Those completing the walk were Det Cons Mark Gregory, Sharon Rollinson, Clare Campbell, Clare Kenworthy, Claire Jennings, Samantha Shaw, Debbie Perkins, Jason Thorpe, Emma Smith and Lisa Godson.

A Golcar man who has fought cancer is taking on a 310 mile bike ride to raise funds for the charity which researched the disease.

Mark Noblet was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma – a type of blood cancer - in 2013, at the age of just 33.

He first realised something was wrong when experienced shivers, growing exhaustion, and drenching sweats.

Mark said: “There are certain things in life that you simply cannot prepare for and when I was first diagnosed I felt as if all the things that defined me had evaporated overnight.

“Yet with the immeasurable support of my wonderful family and friends, I’ve been fighting ever since.”

Mark underwent a stem cell transplant in October 2014 and is currently in remission.

Now he is gearing up to cycle 310 miles from London to Paris alongside his wife, Alison, 35, to raise money and awareness for blood cancer charity Bloodwise.

The pair, who have recently learnt to ride a road bike for the epic challenge, have raised £4,940 to date - more than double their target.

Mark added: “I owe my life to research funded by Bloodwise so I’m taking every opportunity that comes along to give back and say thank you. Riding from London to Paris alongside Alison and a group of friends is going to be one of the highlights of my life, and I imagine there will be a few tears.

Eiffel Tower Operating Company The Eiffel Tower in Paris

“Alison was there for me at every stage of treatment, and couldn’t resist the challenge of London to Paris. She has even gone to the trouble of learning to ride a road bike to ensure I get there safe and sound!”

Mark has recently been made an official ‘Patient Ambassador’ for Bloodwise, a role which will see him speak out on behalf of patients to raise awareness of blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and highlight the needs of people affected by them.

Mark, who has recently become a Bloodwide ambassador, added: “I feel compelled to do everything I can to raise awareness and funds for a charity that puts patient welfare at the forefront of everything it does. Before I was diagnosed I knew nothing about Hodgkin lymphoma so now it’s hugely important for me to spread awareness through education and engaging with people.”

Mark and Alision will set off from the stunning Eltham Palace in Greenwich on Thursday September 15, and complete the ride over the course of four days.

To support Mark and Alison please visit www.justgiving.com/RideLikeFury for more information on Blood Cancer go to www.bloodwise.org.uk