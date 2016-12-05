The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many of us woke up to thick fog this morning and a chilly start to the day.

Visibility on the roads was reduced, especially on the busy M62 , during rush hour this morning - and the fog has lingered over Huddersfield for most of the day.

Our photographer Simon Morley headed up to some of the highest points of our town to capture the rolling mist and fog on the hills.

He captured some amazing footage at Jackson Bridge and from Holme Moss - watch his video above.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens said the fog could get worse before the weather becomes more u8nsettled.

He predicted rain and stronger winds as we head into mid-December - bvut added that there were no signs of deep winter temperatures this side of Christmas 'just yet'.