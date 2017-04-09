Steam trains chug through Huddersfield in the 1960s

Nowadays a steam train passing through Huddersfield railway station is a rare and romantic sight.

It wasn't always like that - but in the 1960s the golden age of steam was drawing to a close.

Luckily a man called Geoffrey Whitwam decided to make a series of home films of the last days of steam in the Colne Valley between 1964 and 1967.

His films capture some well-known engines travelling between Huddersfield and Marsden and provide a fascinating snapshot of life in Huddersfield 50 years ago.

His films feature Black Fives, Jubilees, 8Fs, Britannias, Standard Fives, 9Fs, and Stanier and Fairburn Tanks - familiar names to steam train spotters.

The films were packaged together in the last 1980s as "Pennine Steam in the 1960s."

It shows passengers getting on and boys trainspotting at Huddersfield railway station, while trains chug through Springwood Junction, Longwood Viaduct, Scarr Lane Bridge, and Golcar, Linthwaite and Slaithwaite stations. Slaithwaite closed in 1968, only to reopen in 1982.

Click here to watch the full 60 minute video.