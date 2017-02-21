Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather experts have warned of gale force winds which could gust at up to 80mph.

An amber weather warning is in place for Huddersfield and the rest of Yorkshire as Storm Doris is set to roll its way across into town on Thursday.

Warnings are in place over the potential for flying debris and even possible damage to buildings.

The Met Office issued the warning on Tuesday saying the worst of the strong winds will be between 6am and 6pm on Thursday.

The warning on the Met Office website said: “Some very strong winds are expected throughout Thursday in association with storm ‘Doris’, with a short period where gusts of 70mph to 80mph are possible.

“Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris.

“Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards. These may prove additional hazards.”

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said on Twitter a “pulse of heavy rain” was predicted to arrive on Thursday morning with gusts between 60mph and 70mph.

By evening thurs quite a few wintry shwers could well lead to some slushy deposits on hills above 700 feet with icy roads — Paul Stevens BSc (@Huddsweatherman) February 21, 2017

He said: “That will clear quickly on Friday to a few blustery winter showers and icy roads for Friday night.”