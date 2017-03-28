Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman found himself up against the might of one of the world’s biggest toy sellers in a tug-of-war over a web address.

Mohammed Siddique Shaikh, of Batley, used a web address containing the word “toysrus” for his soft play equipment firm.

It led to a complaint from US-based Toys R Us and a fight before a web watchdog.

Now, after a hearing, 42-year-old Mr Shaikh has been ordered to hand the address over to the US giant by internet address regulator, Nominet, which provides a resolution service to deal with disputes relating to internet domain names.

Nominet expert Andrew Lothian said Mr Shaikh’s registration of the domain name softplaytoysrus.co.uk was “abusive.”

Visitors to Mr Shaikh’s site would be likely to be confused into thinking it had links with the American company, he said.

The dispute began when Toys R Us subsidiary Geoffrey LLC complained in January after learning of the use of the address.

It claimed its use by Mr Shaikh, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, was “likely to confuse” web surfers into thinking the site was operated by Toys R Us.

As a seller of children’s playthings, he must have been aware of the existence of the toy giant, it said.

But Mr Shaikh fought back, saying he had a right to use the web address because it was simply the name of his soft play business.

Ruling against him, Mr Lothian said the address contained the Americans’ trademark “in its entirety.”

Toys R Us had made a “compelling case” that Mr Shaikh registered the address, intending “to take unfair advantage” by associating his firm with the US company.

Mr Lothian said that anyone going to the site would be likely to assume that Toys R Us had begun supplying soft play equipment, rather than it being an unrelated business.

He added: “Mr Shaikh’s belief that he has an entitlement to use the domain name purely because he has been able to register a corresponding limited company name is wholly misconceived.

“In all the circumstances, the expert finds that Geoffrey, LLC, has proved on the balance of probabilities that the domain name, in the hands of Mr Shaikh, is an abusive registration.”

Nominet directed that the address be transferred to the US company.