Amputee Sarah Dransfield leads charity cycle and run for teenage cancer charity

Sarah Dransfield with ex-England Rugby League pro Keith Senior for the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust #GettingToughOnCancer campaign.

She lost most of her right leg to cancer.

But now amputee Sarah Dransfield, 21, is leading an athletic campaign to raise cash for the charity that helped her through her darkest times.

For Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust’s #GettingToughOnCancer campaign, Sarah hopes to cycle a couple of hundred miles this month.

The campaign aims to encourage volunteers to share the 5,848 miles between Yorkshire and Rio de Janeiro during September by running, cycling and rowing.

Also sharing the distance, during the month of the 2016 Paralympics, will be ex-rugby league pros Andy Raleigh and Keith Senior.

Sarah Dransfield is leading the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust #GettingToughOnCancer campaign. Sarah Dransfield

At 16, Sarah was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma in her right knee which led to the amputation of her leg as part of the intensive treatment to save her life.

And despite her life-changing disability, Sarah is demonstrating that cancer hasn’t stopped her leading an active life.

Sarah, who has a prosthetic leg and knee joint, said: “There were some very hard times during my illness for not just me, but for my family and friends too.

“The time surrounding the operation to remove my leg was dark, I can’t pretend it was otherwise.

“I can clearly remember taking the last shower before the operation and knowing this would be the last time with both my legs.

“There was a period of time that I really couldn’t see out of that darkness.

“But you can’t give up – you have to keep fighting. And now that I am well and reinventing a life that is still full of new experiences and achievements. I want to fight for all those other young people who are going through difficult times.”

Sarah, who works part-time for Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust at Aspley, will be putting in the miles on her commute to work from Holmfirth.

She added: “I thought it was an opportunity to encourage other people to do it. If I can do it with my leg, I’m sure other people can do it.”

Huddersfield-born former England Rugby League player Keith Senior said: “It’s a charity that comes close to a lot of people’s hearts.

“With Sarah and what she’s gone through it’s motivation in itself.”

Former Huddersfield Giants player Andy Raleigh added: “Sarah is a fantastic role model for people wanting to get fit, let alone people going through what she’s been through. She’s a massive inspiration.”

Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust provides support for people aged 13 to 22 with cancer. It also funds research into cancers affecting young people.