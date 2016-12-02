Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenager Amy Coverdale has taken the short cut to help children who have cancer – by following the example of a family friend.

Amy, 13, of Newsome , decided to have her long hair cut shorter so it can be made into wigs for children with cancer by charity the Little Princess Trust .

The Honley High School pupil was inspired to have her plaits shorn after hearing how teacher Becki Taylor had her long hair cut short for the trust soon after being diagnosed with breast cancer back in July.

Becki, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday (DEC 1), teaches at North Huddersfield Trust School , Fartown , where Amy’s mum Louise also works.

Said Louise: “It was Amy’s idea. She saw what Becki had done in July and she has been growing her hair since then. She hasn’t had a haircut in six months.” Amy had eight inches cut off with the Mark Riley salon in Huddersfield providing the haircut free of charge.

Becki, who was at the salon to offer Amy some moral support, said: “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer I decided that before I lost my hair to chemotherapy I would have it cut to send off.

“I’ve just finished six rounds of chemotherapy and I have an operation on Tuesday (DEC 6). I will also have radiotherapy in the New Year to make sure the cancer has gone.”