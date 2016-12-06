Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed over his drunken antics at a charity bonfire in Mirfield.

The incident happened on November 5 while police were on duty at Mirfield Showground.

Andrew Sykes, 38, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the officers were approached by a member of the public concerned about his behaviour.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “The defendant was acting strangely close to the bonfire, they spoke to him and could smell alcohol on his breath.

“He was unsteady on his feet and was asked to leave by the stewards who didn’t want him to drink alcohol at the event.”

Sykes refused to leave and made threats towards the officers who then took the decision to arrest him.

There was a struggle as he was handcuffed and taken to the police station.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client had attended at the bonfire and consumed alcohol.

He told magistrates: “He was pushed and shoved by other individuals as the bonfire was a very busy place.

“His response to that wasn’t good.”

Magistrates jailed Sykes, of Foxroyd Lane in Mirfield , for two weeks.