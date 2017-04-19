Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grieving pet owner has accused Kirklees Council of cremating her cat without properly checking whose it was.

Victoria Gumm’s young cat Pixie went missing last week in Bradley.

After a tip off from a member of the public that her cat may have been killed, she rang the council.

But to her horror she was told that the cat found dead had not had its microchip scanned before it was cremated – leaving her without 100% certainty it was hers.

Victoria, 29, said she had found the council’s treatment of her missing cat insensitive.

She said the woman who responded to her missing posters had been told by Kirklees to put the dead cat in the bin.

She refused and the council reluctantly came to collect it.

Victoria said: “I rang the council to see if it was her but they just gave me a rough description and said they don’t scan cats, they just incinerate them.

“It’s quite shocking for me that the council don’t scan cats. That’s someone’s loved pet and it would provide all their details.

“If I’d have been notified I would have had a lot less worry. Now I don’t know for sure it’s her.

“I’m grieving and I’m still thinking at the back of my mind, is she trapped somewhere or has she been stolen.

“Knowing that it was her would have given me the closure I needed.”

But a Kirklees Council spokesman said they did scan some dead pets, just not all.

They said: “While it is not currently policy to scan for microchips on every animal we collect, we do scan a very high percentage.

“Unfortunately, technical issues or the condition of an animal can limit our ability to scan.

“We receive hundreds of reports about deceased animals every year and in each case we aim to carry out our duties as sympathetically and professionally as possible.

“We have a process in place for collecting animals that have passed away, and we would expect callers to be advised of this when they contact us.

“As such we will investigate further and take necessary action to ensure staff in the call centre are aware of the correct process.”

Victoria said there had been uproar on internet forums when she revealed what happened and said the ordeal had been traumatic for her and Pixie’s twin brother, Patchy.

“It’s so sad,” she added. “Pixie and Patchy were rescue kittens that had a terrible start in life.

“Patchy seems heartbroken. He’s really missing her and he’s walking around sniffing where she used to sleep, crying out for her.”