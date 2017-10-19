Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus driver was seen crashing into a parked car TWICE and then driving away.

An elderly couple were shocked and upset to see their Suzuki Swift car had been badly damaged after it was hit by a Yorkshire Tiger bus on Monday evening at around 7.40pm.

The bus collided with the car on Town End at Almondbury and then reversed, hitting it for a second time, according to a witness who was disgusted to see the bus leave the scene.

She added: “The driver just drove off. The impact pushed the car onto the kerb. It bent in the wheel arch and damaged the side door.

“The driver managed to hit the car twice. It hit it, reversed and hit it again. The bus driver was only going about 5mph.

“The owner of the car is very upset as it is his only mode of transport.”

It is believed that two young men managed to jot down the bus registration number. The car’s owner did not wish to be named.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Tiger said the car’s owner had received an apology.

Simon Finnie, managing director for Yorkshire Tiger, said: “We are aware of an incident earlier this week where one of our buses hit a parked car. We have already been in contact with (the car’s owner) to apologise and will cooperate fully to bring this to a satisfactory conclusion.”