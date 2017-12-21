Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction traffic from a major house building firm has been breaking planning rules, campaigners have claimed.

Redrow Homes has begun preparatory work for its controversial 200 home development between Scissett and Skelmanthorpe.

Campaigners from Save Our Scissett have been battling the plan, behind Scissett Baths, for more than a decade.

They have raised concerns about great crested newts at the semi-rural site and fears about the risk of increased flooding.

Now they have complained that the firm moved large construction machinery along a road it did not have permission to use.

In its planning permission Redrow was told to use Holly Road to bring equipment and materials onto the site which is off Pilling Lane.

But villagers have said they have seen it using Langley Lane – a narrow, hedge lined country lane.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council confirmed the firm did not have permission to use Langley Lane.

But they said it was likely a new construction management plan was likely to see that route approved.

Question marks over whether Redrow began construction after its planning permission expired were also raised at full council by Clr Michael Watson.

Council planning officers have said that “on balance” they believe the firm did start work on time.

Residents have also alleged that driveways have been blocked by construction equipment.

Clr Graham Turner, ward member for Denby Dale, said he was aware of numerous complaints about Redrow and would keep a close eye on it.

He said: “Officers’ view at the moment is that enforcement action is not justified at this stage. However, this will be kept under review and the site will be monitored as part of the Major Sites programme.”

The housing plan north of the A636 Wakefield Road was initially refused by Kirklees Council following large public opposition organised by Save Our Scissett and Upper Dearne Valley Environmental Trust (UDVET).

Redrow appealed and won, both in Scissett and at two other sites in Skelmanthorpe and Cleckheaton, receiving a £160,000 settlement from Kirklees taxpayers to mitigate its costs.

David Faraday, technical director for Redrow Homes in Yorkshire, said the change in access had been discussed with Kirklees highways department and agreed as the preferred access route.

He said: “The changes we’ve introduced mean that our construction vehicles are off the road and into site more quickly which means less mud on residential roads and less disturbance for people living on Holly Road, which was the original planned access route.

“We are now submitting a new construction environmental management plan which seeks to formalise that agreement.

“We also have a residents meeting set up for early January with local councillors and a number of residents that will become a regular forum.”

The firm said in addition to building new homes it had agreed a package of community benefits that included 30 ‘affordable homes’, a £660,000 contribution to local education, which will benefit three schools in Scissett, Metro travel cards worth £113,500 for home owners, £291,000 towards off-site public open space, and the creation of three new ponds for great crested newts.