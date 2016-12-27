Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A developer has sparked outrage by applying to build on Kirklees land earmarked as protected green space.

A plan for 200 homes on what campaigners say is the “last field” left in the area has been lodged by Hallam Land Management.

The Sheffield-based firm wants to build on a plot off White Lee Road on the border of Heckmondwike and Batley .

But the site they hope to use has already been allocated as protected Urban Green Space by Kirklees Council .

However, the protected status will not be activated until the council’s Local Plan is formally adopted, predicted to be in early 2018. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to protect the land.

Clare Naughton, 42, of nearby Jail Road, launched the campaign to fight the proposals.

“This genuinely is the last field in the area,” she said.

“People might say we’re only complaining because it’s in our back yard. We’re passionate about this field and about the green belt in all areas. I’ve helped with campaigns in Mirfield and other places.

“We’ve got to have somewhere for people to go as many don’t even have a garden. This is the only break in the housing around here.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Clare said it was outrageous that a developer would be allowed to build on potentially safeguarded green space.

“We shouldn’t be made to suffer because this plan hasn’t been agreed yet,” she said.

“Several other councils have successfully defended this even when their Local Plans haven’t been finalised. If that land is going to be protected they should abide by the spirit of what’s in the plan.

“If the council don’t put their foot down on this, they might as well surrender to developers.”

Clr David Sheard , leader of Kirklees Council and councillor for Heckmondwike, said the council’s Local Plan had plenty of other sites where 200 homes could be built.

He said: “This land has been under assault for some time, all the Batley and Heckmondwike members are totally against this development.

“The Local Plan has now, though not approved by an inspector, indicated land for housing for the next 15 years. Land with willing landowners that the council would support development on. So there is no shortage of supply.”

Clr Peter McBride , the councillor leading the Local Plan, added: “While we wait for approval of our plan, green belt and, even more importantly, green open space is threatened by developers.

“This is part of government housing policy or lack of it, in other words they abdicate responsibility for housing investment by blaming local authorities for not allowing housing development.”

The Examiner asked Hallam Land Management if they were aware the land was provisionally protected from development but the firm did not respond.