An angry customer at Pizza Hut slammed a door with such force following an argument that it shattered covering the entrance in glass.

Police are investigating the incident which happened at 2.40pm on Monday at Stadium Way off Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

A mother-of-three young children who was there at the time but who didn’t want to be named, said: “There was glass everywhere.

“Customers had to be evacuated and the store had to close for a short time following the incident.”

No-one at Pizza Hut was available for comment.

A handwritten notice was placed on the damaged door advising customers to use the one inside the cinema.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that there had been an incident and said officers were investigating it.