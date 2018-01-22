Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An electrician whose job takes him all over Huddersfield has claimed the worst spot for fly-tipping is virtually on his door step.

Richard Davis says illegal tipping is rife on a patch of land behind Cross Street where he lives with his family in Crosland Moor.

“It’s rife around here and probably the worst place I have known in Huddersfield,” he said. “People are dumping mattresses, household waste, commercial waste and fridge freezers. I have even seen tablets and medication among the piles of rubbish. It is very dangerous.”

Richard, 33, has contacted Kirklees Council several times with information but believes the council does not have the determination to catch and prosecute the culprits.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“The council put up a sign which said ‘fly-tippers will be prosecuted’ but it was torn down and rubbish dumped on top of it,” he said. “There is rubbish scattered all around including in a park where someone has left an old mattress.”

Richard said the council ought to ‘make an example of someone’ by prosecuting them.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He and his partner Nicola, 32, and their three children, are preparing to move away from Crosland Moor next month.

Although the tipping issue isn’t the main reason for them moving, Richard said it was a factor.

“We are moving to Rotherham,” he added.

“It’s a tip around here. The tipping is a factor in us moving house because who wants to live in a pig sty?”