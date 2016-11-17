Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman damaged her estranged husband’s Land Rover in a row after their relationship broke down, a court.

Sofia Bi also assaulted her mother-in-law during the argument which erupted after she discovered that Choudry Hussain had been seeing someone else.

The mother-of-three, of Honeysuckle Drive in Thornhill, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the couple had been married for nine years but separated a month prior to the incident after Bi discovered that Mr Hussain had been having an affair with another woman living in the area.

Then on October 15 he went to her home to see the children and they argued, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

Mr Hussain then left and went to his mother Saleem Akhtar’s home, which Bi also attended with one of their children.

Mrs Jones said: “Ms Bi came into the house and pushed past her mother-in-law.

“Contact was made with her shoulder and Mrs Akhtar, who is 65, fell to the floor and suffered pain to her arm.

“She had to be helped back to her feet by other members of her family.”

Bi then left the house, walked over to her ex’s vehicle parked outside and kicked the rear side light, causing some damage to it.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained: “This lady was angry, upset and wanting to know what was happening with her life and her children’s life.

“This incident was unfortunate and she’s ashamed of what she’s done.

“It’s a genuine one-off that Ms Bi will not be repeating in the future.”

Magistrates gave the 28-year-old a conditional discharge as they felt that she had some emotional provocation.

She still has to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.