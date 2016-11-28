Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry parents berated councillors as they turned down a school’s bid to become a “full primary”.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet has refused All Hallows Infant and Nursery School’s request to extend its age range.

The school, formerly Almondbury CE Infant school, currently offers places for three to seven-year-olds.

School governors hatched a plan to allow pupils to stay on until they were 11 after parents began to shun Almondbury Community School (ACS).

It is thought some mums and dads feel the “all through” school for three to 16-year-olds is too big.

Dozens of parents turned up at a rudimentary council meeting to urge councillors to ignore a report that said ACS could fail if All Hallows expanded.

And things became heated when council leader, David Sheard, hit out at parental choice and educational funding priorities.

As the rejection was confirmed, cries of “shameful” and “foregone conclusion” were shouted as supporters of the school stormed out.

Clr Sheard said he saw no point in deferring the decision for more thought as that would delay the appeals process.

He said the council’s view was that the extra places were not needed in that area.

“You’ve made a good case,” he told supporters.

“But the council has to make decisions for a wider area. If you gain funding then another school is going to lose money.”

The decision comes after council officials revealed an exodus of parents from ACS to All Hallows could threaten its future and leave the council stuck in an expensive conundrum.

A report reveals more than £550,000 of funding would be lost if 120 children across years three to six opted for All Hallows instead.

A fixed annual fee of £502,000 is paid to the PPP (Private Public Partnership) operator of ACS and an estimated £3.3m would be needed to buy out of the contract if ACS had to close some buildings.

But headteacher of All Hallows, Jane Sargent, claimed All Hallows’ future would be under threat if it could not expand.

She said: “Children are at the heart of our proposal. We are seeking to remove the transition that disrupts their education at age seven. In doing this we are not seeking to damage other schools.

“The future of Almondbury Community School does not depend on what we do...it’s largely in its own hands.

“But we remain concerned about our viability as we’re already facing serious financial challenges.”

Almondbury councillors were divided on the proposal.

Conservative, Clr Bernard McGuin and Lib Dem, Clr Linda Wilkinson both supported the expansion idea.

Labour’s Clr Judith Hughes said she agreed with parental choice but said there wasn’t the need for extra places or the money to make it happen.