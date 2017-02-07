Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ann Summers have issued a recall on a sex toy after fears it could become damaged – if used too much.

Bosses for the chain, which has a branch on King Street in Huddersfield town centre, say there are concerns over Black Power Wand vibrators.

Notices issuing a precautionary recall have been put up in stores across the country.

The notice states: “The quality and safety of our products are of paramount importance to us. Therefore as a precautionary measure we are recalling the above product.

“The product complies with all relevant CE safety testing standards, but we have taken this voluntary measure in response to a very small number of isolated reports that the wires in the cord have become exposed at the base of the product over a long period of use.”