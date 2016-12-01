Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of this overturned car is thought to have escaped without injury after a dramatic crash on the steep Dunford Road, Holmfirth.

The crash happened on Thursday morning at around 10.26 when the car, driven by a 26-year-old man, collided with a wall near a sharp bend.

It is believed that only one vehicle was involved. It has been recovered from the scene.

One resident said he believed the car was travelling down the hill.

Residents renewed their calls for improved road safety.

One said: “We need metal barriers. I have seen umpteen cars crash outside my house over the years. The last one just a couple of months ago. Maybe speed humps would do the trick.”

The Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance, air ambulance and clinical supervisor but they were not required to treat any patients.