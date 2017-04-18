Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another bank is set to close.

Halifax has announced its Market Street branch in Huddersfield town centre will close on August 1.

The bank’s Heckmondwike branch is also closing on July 31 and its Elland branch of Halifax will close on August 15.

In a document for the Market Street branch Halifax says: “Following a careful review of branches in the local area, Huddersfield Market Street branch will close on 1 August 2017.

“We have made the difficult decision to close this branch because of the changing way customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in customers using it less often.”

Halifax says 29% fewer customers use the Market Street branch than a typical Halifax branch and its counters are 18% quieter than they were a year ago.

Halifax on Cloth Hall Street will remain open.

It comes after a series of bank closures in Kirklees and Calderdale.

Earlier this month Lloyds Bank shut its branch at Albion Street, Cleckheaton.

TSB will shut the Ramsden Street branch in Huddersfield in June and Barclays announced it was axing its Elland and Batley branches.

Earlier this year Yorkshire Building Society announced its Mirfield and Waterloo branches would also close on Friday May 19.