Another UFO spotted in the skies above Huddersfield...

Another UFO has been spotted in the skies above Huddersfield.

A small, bright green triangle was seen hovering over Bolster Moor at 10.33pm on Saturday - the same day hundreds of alien hunters descended on Holmfirth for the annual UFO Truth conference.

The sighting was reported on the website uk-ufo.co.uk by James D, who said: “Noticed a bright green small triangle over Bolster Moor looking from Linthwaite. Approx five seconds later it went at high speed away from Bolster Moor in the direction of Scapegoat Hill. It then disappeared from view.”

The sighting comes just two weeks after a mum reported seeing a UFO while driving on the M62 near Scammonden.

Posting on the same website she said: “It was a clear night, and on the moors there were no road lights, completely pitch dark.

“Suddenly as I am driving on the road to my left a very bright light appeared over the moor above us. Disc shaped, with green and red light slowly moving across the road high above our car.

“My daughter also noticed two blue lights as well on the rim of the flying object. The craft also spun slowly.

“We were in absolute shock. I kept driving and it made its way across the valley towards the m62. As we watched, in a blink of an eye it totally vanished.”

Dozens of UFO sightings in Huddersfield have been published on the website, dating back as far as 2009.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

On November 30 that year a poster called Tom Lawton reported seeing a ‘shimmering light’ flying over Emley Moor Mast for 30 minutes, before it rose slowly up into the sky, disappearing after two hours.

Other reports in Huddersfield include:

Timeline: UFO sightings August 10, 2013 Three orange balls of light in the sky - too low and big to be stars. Followed by two more orange balls, then four in a row. April 22, 2013 A ‘fire orb’ hovering silently in the sky for 10 minutes April 3, 2013 An object flashing green and red and darting from left to right December 3, 2012 Three bright lights in the sky, not moving October 16, 2012 in Almondbury A solid black shape hovering, which then moved quickly up and down, and left to right, before changing to silver then back to black. August 8, 2012 A bright light hovering above the John Smith’s Stadium which then headed over towards Dalton April 14, 2012 Mushroom shaped object travelling over the John Smith’s Stadium towards Dewsbury August 30, 2010 Triangular craft with colourt lights hovering in the sky in Marsden