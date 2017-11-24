The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A yellow weather warning has been issued for ice in West Yorkshire this evening (Friday).

The Met Office say motorists could experience black ice which makes some roads dangerous. It comes after hazardous conditions on exposed and rural roads around Huddersfield this morning, in particular Ashes Lane around Castle Hill.

One motorist told the Examiner that drivers had been struggling on the route between Castle Hill and Almondbury due to slippery surfaces.

Tonight’s warning is valid between 5pm and 10am tomorrow morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Some icy patches are likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

“There is potential for slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions. Snow showers are also expected, mainly over high ground, with longer journey times possible.”