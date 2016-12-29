Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dig out those family heirlooms as the Antiques Roadshow is heading to Yorkshire.

The BBC production will be visiting Castle Howard, one of Britain’s finest 18th century residences, set in 1,000 acres near York, on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Other locations for the popular show in the coming year include the Black Country Living Museum at Dudley and Newcastle Civic Centre.

What you need to know about visiting an Antiques Roadshow.

What time can I get in?

Admission is usually from 9.30am until 4.30pm. The BBC says: “As long as you’re in the queue by 4.30pm we guarantee you will be seen by one of our experts.”

Can anyone come along?

Yes, the BBC welcomes as many people as possible to the valuation days.

Do I need to apply for tickets?

No, just show up – and it’s free.

Will I need to queue?

Yes! The BBC says “queues are part of Antiques Roadshow thanks to its popularity.” About 3,000 people attend each day. Wear comfortable shoes, take a brolly and coat.

Will I need to bring refreshments?

There will be an Antiques Roadshow Tea Tent, but you are welcome to bring your own.

Is there disabled access?

Access varies according to each venue. If you have concerns email: antiques.roadshow@bbc.co.uk

Do you have an expert for coins, stamps, rugs, carpets and musical instruments?

No, the BBC does not have specialists in these fields.

What if I have a heavy item?

In some circumstances the BBC can transport items and return them. There is an online form on the BBC website or you can write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Bristol, BS8 2LR.