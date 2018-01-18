Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anglican monks at the Community of the Resurrection in Mirfield are gathering an eclectic selection of items for the latest in their successful run of auctions.

More than 200 lots have already been confirmed with items including jewellery, silver, furniture, antiques, military memorabilia and toys.

And following on from previous auctions, which have seen bids on 19th century canvases and bronze sculptures, the line-up for this summer’s event is looking equally quirky.

The four previous charity auctions have been organised by Father John Gribben, a member of the Community of the Resurrection, to raise money for the Community’s campaign for the future.

They raised a stunning £150,000 with a letter from George, Prince Regent selling for £30,000 alone.

The fifth auction, earmarked for June 23 in Mirfield, will once again be conducted by Fr John’s brother, George, a popular auctioneer from Belfast.

The line-up includes a 19th century Swiss music box made by Nicoli Frere, A Georgian waistcoat dated circa 1812 made for a 14-year-old boy, a set of 15 handbells made by Mears of London more than a century ago and housed in a wooden box, a Christmas 1915 menu for soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division serving on the Western Front... and three editions of the House of Hammer horror magazine from the late 1970s.

The grand auction of donated and found items will take place from 2-6pm on June 23 at the Community of the Resurrection at Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.