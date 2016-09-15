Got any bright ideas to help your community?

Login Register
Olivia Richards (left) with Sir John Harman, Clr. Masood Ahmed and One Community supporters at launch of Bright Ideas scheme, St. George's Square, Huddersfield.

A new fund has been launched to turn bright ideas into projects that can help communities.

Bright Ideas has been set up by local charity One Community and “I’m In”, a Kirklees Council-led initiative which encourages volunteering in Kirklees.

The aim is for members of the public to come up with ideas that they think could help older people be fitter, healthier and more independent – or ideas from young people about how they want to help in communities.

The best ideas will get the support of a small team of specialist volunteers who will help develop the idea – along with the chance for some funding to get things moving.

New and innovative ideas could range from setting up a sports or activity group to providing a new facility or service. Ideas can be big or small, but those with a measurable impact and the potential to grow and help in other areas will have the greatest chance of being selected.

Sir John Harman, chairman of One Community, said: “We know lots of people have great ideas but often don’t have the skills, experience or funding to get things off the ground.

“That’s why I’m so excited about Bright Ideas. We’ll take the best ideas, match them with teams of skilled volunteers who will then pitch them to our charitable donors – local business people – who will put their money behind those ideas they think will have the most impact.”

One Community Fund Chairman Sir John Harman

Clr Masood Ahmed, Kirklees Council Cabinet member for communities, said: “Lots of great voluntary work already takes place in our communities. This is about giving those people with a good idea the help, support and start up cash to make their ideas really make the difference they want to see.

“Donors are willing to invest the cash, skilled volunteers are willing the invest the time. Now we just need those with the bright ideas to come forward and we can all work together to make the differences we want to see.”

Ideas can be sent via social media by searching for @oc_kirklees on twitter or One Community Foundation on Facebook. You can also email brightideas@one-community.org.uk or send a postcard to Bright Ideas Fund, One Community, 13 Railway Street, Huddersfield, HD1 1JS. The closing date to send ideas is September 30.

For more information call 01484 468397 or go to www.one-community.org.uk/bright-ideas

