Is a skunk on the loose in Mirfield?

A skunk was causing a stink in Kirklees today.

The black and white fluffy critter was spotted on the loose by several people around Mirfield and Roberttown.

One woman who spotted it at some stables on Leeds Road said: “It just ran into our horses’ field and then ran off and popped across the road to another farmer’s land.”

Skunks are not native to the UK and the creature is thought to have escaped while being kept as a pet or on a farm.

Nearby farm and visitor centre Ponderosa Rural Therapeutic Centre , in Heckmondwike, said the skunk was not one of their furry residents, but volunteers have been out looking for it so they can make sure it’s safe.

A Ponderosa spokeswoman said: “We would urge people not to approach the skunk if they see it. It is possible that it may not be neutered and if they spray, the smell can take weeks to get rid of.

“We have the equipment needed to capture the skunk and keep it safe, so if anyone does see it please get in touch. We are able to rehome it temporarily until its owner comes forward.”

Ponderosa can be contacted on 01924 235276.