Anyone missing a corn snake? Orange serpent spotted on a Longwood driveway

  • Updated
  • By

The snake is a Central American breed

Susy Hellawell spotted this snake on her driveway in Quarry Court, Longwood.
Susy Hellawell spotted this snake on her driveway in Quarry Court, Longwood.

This isn’t something you see every day in Longwood - an escaped orange corn snake!

The creature appeared on Susy Hellawell’s driveway this morning.

Susy shared a picture of the snake in the Golcar, Milnsbridge, Longwood & Cowlersley Area Facebook page, saying: “I’m freaking out! Just found an orange snake over a metre long on my drive. Anybody lost one?”

The corn snake taking refuge in a wall in Quarry Court, Longwood
The corn snake taking refuge in a wall in Quarry Court, Longwood

The snake - who Susy called Jake - went to hide in the wall while she phoned the RSPCA.

Meanwhile, Facebook commenters said it looked like a corn snake so was probably a lost pet, with some offering to help - and even suggesting dangling a mouse in front of the wall to entice it out!

Susy said a reptile specialist from a local pet shop arrived to take it away.

Susy Hellawell spotted this snake on her driveway in Quarry Court, in Longwood.
Susy Hellawell spotted this snake on her driveway in Quarry Court, in Longwood.

She said: “The snake was pretty stressed and it did hiss and try to bite. We just wanted it removed from the garden and to be in safe hands.

“He said it was a young female amelanistic corn snake, a breed from Central America, which would grow to two metres long.”

