A bakery director has criticised Yorkshire Water for giving just four days’ notice about a disruption to water supplies.

Dave Lomax, of The Handmade Bakery at Slaithwaite, said the Upper Mills-based bakery would have to close earlier than normal on Sunday, March 12, and a breadmaking course has been postponed.

In a post on Facebook, he said the bakery would be opening earlier – 9am – on Sunday and closing at noon instead of 4.30pm.

He said Yorkshire Water’s actions had left him with “no option” but to close earlier.

Tom Underwood, from Yorkshire Water, said: “We’d like to apologise to The Handmade Bakery and the handful of other businesses and homes affected by this temporary disruption to water supplies that will take place on Sunday.

“The reason for it is to allow us to make a routine water connection to a public building on Church Street.

“To do this we have to shut off water supplies to Upper Mills for no more than four hours between 12 noon and 4pm.

“We’ve already notified local customers who will be affected by this planned work, giving them four days notice before it takes place. We will do our utmost to return water supplies to normal in less than the fours hours and would like to thank customers in advance for their patience.”