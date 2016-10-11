Login Register
'Appalling' fake by-election flyers handed out in Batley & Spen

  • By

The flyers claimed they were from the Stronger In EU campaign and labelled Leave voters as "racists"

Fake flyer posted in the Batley & Spen by-election

False Labour Party flyers have been reported to police after claims they were made to “stir up division.”

The leaflets were handed out in the run-up to the Batley & Spen by-election to elect Jo Cox’s successor and claimed Labour candidate Tracy Brabin would fight to overturn the vote to leave the European Union.

The Party say they don’t know who is responsible for the flyers. One was posted anonymously to the Examiner office.

Twitter users accused them of being created to mislead “leave” voters into voting for one of the by-election’s “far-right” candidates.

Chris Kane tweeted: “Can’t believe someone has sent a spoof stronger in leaflet in Batley and Spen by-election trying to stir up division #appalling”.

Fake flyer in the Batley & Spen by-election

The flyers, which include several spelling and grammatical errors, claimed to be issued on behalf of now-defunct Stronger IN, who campaigned to stay in the EU.

They claimed: “Stronger IN have an excellent Remain candidate Tracy Brabin who is standing for Labour and who will do everything she can in Parliament to try to overturn and derail the disastrous referendum election result.

“We need to make sure that anyone who calls for Home Rule for the “English Nation” is marginalised and no-platformed.”

Dave Higgens/PA Wire Former Coronation Street actress and Labour candidate Tracy Brabin on the by-election campaign trail in Cleckheaton ahead of next month's Batley and Spen by-election
Former Coronation Street actress and Labour candidate Tracy Brabin on the by-election campaign trail in Cleckheaton ahead of next month's Batley and Spen by-election

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: “We have reported this disgraceful fake leaflet to the police and the returning officer as this is clearly a serious breach of electoral law by whoever has created it.

“That anyone contesting a by-election taking place in such tragic circumstances would stoop to such desperate and contemptible depths defies belief.”

