Police are appealing for help after a 50-year-old man was assaulted while walking home from a Dewsbury takeaway.

Kirklees CID want to speak with anyone who has information about the incident which took place on Springfield Terrace on Thursday, January 19.

It occurred at 9.45pm after the victim was approached by two men and a woman as he walked home. He was grabbed, forced to the ground and then assaulted by the men.

They then made off with his wallet and a quantity of cash, leaving him with a facial injury.

The first suspect was white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 1in tall and stocky with short dark hair and wore a black quilted jacket and jeans.

The second man was also white, aged early to mid 20s, 5ft 11in tall and skinny with short dark hair and wore dark clothing. The woman was described as white, in her early 20s with a small build and dark hair.

Det Con Simon Thomas, of Kirklees CID, said: “This is a serious offence in which the victim has been targeted and assaulted by two men, leaving him with a facial injury.

“Anyone who saw the incident or who saw one of the suspects in the car park of the Bath public house a few minutes before the robbery is asked to contact Huddersfield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170029690.”

