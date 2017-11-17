Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing 15-year-old girl from Almondbury.

Sophie Parr was last seen at King James’s School in Almondbury yesterday and was reported missing at about 4pm after failing to return home.

She is described as white, 5ft 6, slim with blonde straight shoulder length hair.

The 15-year-old was possibly wearing a King James’s school uniform of a white shirt, black trousers and a black jumper.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing log number 1212 of November 16.

Her disappearance comes just a day after police made an appeal to help find another teenager.

(Image: WYP)

Layla Page was last seen at Copthorne Gardens, Bradley , and was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She is described as white, around 5ft, slim and with dark hair. She is also believed to be wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information about her current location should contact Det Sgt Dale Sawdon via 101 quoting the reference 0051.