Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for information in tracking down a man wanted on recall to prison after he was last sighted in Dewsbury .

Mark Alan Griffiths, 49, was jailed for six years in November 2014 for malicious wounding.

Griffiths, from Harrogate, was released on licence in October and was recalled on Thursday for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

He was last seen leaving his managed accommodation in Dewsbury wearing a red jacket, black trousers with white stripes and grey trainers. He was also carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

North Yorkshire Police say it is possible he may have travelled outside the county.

Officers have urged anyone who spots him not to approach him, but to call either 101 or 999 in the case of an immediate sighting.