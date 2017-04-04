Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are still searching for a man accused of sex offences six months after he went on the run.

Asif Ghafoor Butt, from Dewsbury, failed to appear at Leeds Crown Court in October last year where he was due to appear on the charges.

Since then, West Yorkshire Police officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Butt, 35, but have so far been unable to locate him.

He is described as 5ft 6in tall and is of average build and of Asian ethnicity.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 287 of March 28, 2017.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.