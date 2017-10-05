Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Apple is investigating two reports of iPhone 8 Plus handsets bursting open while charging.

Two iPhone 8 Plus owners have shared pictures their devices on social media, showing the screen splitting away from the body of the phone.

According to reports from Taiwanese website Apple Daily, a woman in Taiwan purchased a 64GB iPhone 8 Plus the day after its official release on September 23 and was using it for three days until the battery suddenly started swelling while the phone was charging.

Photos posted by the woman show that the battery has swollen so much the display panel has separated from the body. She had apparently been using the original charger supplied with the phone to charge it.

Apple confirmed to the Examiner’s sister site the Mirror Online that it is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

A similar scenario played out in Japan, when a user said the iPhone 8 Plus opened and caused the device’s screen to separate from the assembly, revealing the internal components. Both handsets were returned and are now with Apple for investigation.

So far the exact cause of the damage to the iPhone 8, which features a new glass and aluminium design, an A11 “bionic” chip and wireless charging function, has not been established but there is no evidence of overheating.

This was found to be the cause last year when Samsung was forced to recall its Galaxy Note 7 last year, due to multiple reports of handsets overheating and exploding.