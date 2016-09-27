'Appy Uddersfield shows how it cares this week!

Want to take part in a fun run for 12 fantastic charities?

At least 12 charities will benefit from sponsor money raised by this community fun run organised by not-for-profit events company Huddersfield Live!

The 1k, 2.5k and 5k runs are on Sunday, October 2, at the Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall, Kirkburton.

Registration is from 1pm. Entry is £8 for adults and £4 for under 16s.

The event won’t be timed but there will be spot prizes donated by Kirklees Active Leisure.

It's in aid of One Good Turn, Music and the Deaf, Brake, Huddersfield Carnival, The Welcome Centre, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, The Leslie Sports Foundation, Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group, Ruddi’s Retreat, Home Start Kirklees, RSPCA Huddersfield and Halifax and Huddersfield Live! Visit huddersfieldlive.co.uk for more.

Pivotal Marketing Ltd did the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Overgate Hospice

From left, Phil and Jill Hatfield, and Jayna and Sanjay Patel from Pivotal Marketing

Staff from the web development and digital marketing company raised more than £400 with the challenge.

Completing the Three Peaks were Pivotal marketing director, Phil Hatfield, his wife Jill, Pivotal copywriter and social media co-ordinator Jayna Patel and her dad, Sanjay Patel, along with other family and friends.

Mr Hatfield said: “As a local business it’s important to give something back by doing fundraising. There are few people in Calderdale who haven’t been touched by the warmth, compassion and consideration that Overgate Hospice gives every day and every night, year in and year out, and so we believe it makes a hugely worthwhile charity to raise funds for."

Support them here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Pivotal-Web-Three-Peaks.

Lawyers, accountants, architects, car dealers, estate agents and wealth managers played rounders for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Fundraisers playing rounders fin aid of the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice

They competed on five pitches at Leeds Road playing fields, raising £660 for the Bradley hospice.

The tournament – organised by Code Blue Communications, based at Old Leeds Road, and Barnsley-based social enterprise Team Activ – involved 11 teams and was won by refrigeration and air conditioning company Crowther and Shaw, of Queen’s Mill Road.

Russell Goldthorpe, director at Code Blue Communications, said: “We have worked with Forget Me Not for five years and wanted to arrange a pretty unique but inclusive fundraising event.

“Rounders seemed like a great sport to bring back childhood memories, whilst being slightly competitive. It turned into a highly competitive, but really enjoyable evening. The event was a great success and everyone has been contacting us about the 2017 tournament.”