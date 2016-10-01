Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Argos delivery van gets stuck on wall in Thongsbridge

  • Updated
  • By

The quick service van was found by police overhanging Miry Lane

A quick service Argos delivery van was going nowhere fast when it got stuck on top of a wall.

The bizarre incident took place in Thongsbridge last night at 11.30pm and left the back half of the van hanging into and partially blocking Miry Lane.

The driver was trying to reverse down the steep adjoining Berry Bank Lane but ended up driving onto the wall and off the back of it instead.

Kirklees Rural Police attended the scene and took photos, one of which shows a visible Argos logo on the van's back left window.

Officers alerted a recovery team to come dislodge the van and closed Miry Lane.

In the end it was removed by a crane, which lifted it off the wall to safety, allowing the road to be re-opened.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Rural Police said: "Berry Bank Lane is a steep, dark lane that leads up to a public footpath and there's not a lot of room to turn vehicles around.

"The driver has had to reverse back down but it all went a bit wrong and he ended up where he did.

"The van will need a bit of work now it's been recovered, and some people may be waiting a bit longer for their parcels (from a well known High Street Store) but thankfully there were no injuries."

Argos' media team were contacted for a comment.

Recently Published

Sebastian Jeleniewski found guilty of assaulting his ex-partner after break-up

Deighton man also breached non-molestation order

Previous Articles

Got a spare computer? A charity for trafficked women needs your help

Invisible Traffick has been hit with a burglary - and can't afford to replace its equipment

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Facebook
Places
Thongsbridge
Kirklees

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. New Mill
    Traffic chaos in New Mill after lorry jack knifes
  2. Apple
    'Counterfeit iPhone' conman Paul Chan targeted stores in £124,000 fiddle
  3. Huddersfield
    Could this unusual campaign spell the end of loneliness for people in Huddersfield?
  4. Thongsbridge
    Argos delivery van gets stuck on wall in Thongsbridge
  5. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Top doctors have been "found out" by councillors, say A&E campaigners

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent