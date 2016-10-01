Argos delivery van gets stuck on wall in Thongsbridge

A quick service Argos delivery van was going nowhere fast when it got stuck on top of a wall.

The bizarre incident took place in Thongsbridge last night at 11.30pm and left the back half of the van hanging into and partially blocking Miry Lane.

The driver was trying to reverse down the steep adjoining Berry Bank Lane but ended up driving onto the wall and off the back of it instead.

Kirklees Rural Police attended the scene and took photos, one of which shows a visible Argos logo on the van's back left window.

Officers alerted a recovery team to come dislodge the van and closed Miry Lane.

In the end it was removed by a crane, which lifted it off the wall to safety, allowing the road to be re-opened.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Rural Police said: "Berry Bank Lane is a steep, dark lane that leads up to a public footpath and there's not a lot of room to turn vehicles around.

"The driver has had to reverse back down but it all went a bit wrong and he ended up where he did.

"The van will need a bit of work now it's been recovered, and some people may be waiting a bit longer for their parcels (from a well known High Street Store) but thankfully there were no injuries."

Argos' media team were contacted for a comment.