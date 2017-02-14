Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five men forced their way into a house, demanded money and escaped in the owner’s white Ford Transit van.

It happened on Sunday between 7pm and 8pm on Bevor Crescent, Heckmondwike.

Police said the men were carrying weapons. They stole the van’s keys and left.

One suspect is black or mixed race, stocky and 6ft tall. He wore a balaclava and a black bomber jacket which had a small logo and also dark trousers.

A second suspect is black or mixed race male with a big build and also wore a balaclava and dark top.

A third is a well-built white man and a fourth is Asian and slim.

Det Con Oliver Coates said: “Thankfully the victim of this incident was left uninjured, but understandably very distressed by these suspects forcing entry into his home.”

Police are seeking information.