Armed police arrest man ... and then let him go

  • Updated
  • By

Major operation in Huddersfield town centre

Police swooped in St Peter's Church gardens at 6pm

A man arrested by armed police in the centre of Huddersfield was not arrested in the end.

Shoppers and Huddersfield Town fans celebrating their victory against QPR watched in amazement as the officers wrestled a young man to the ground outside St Peter’s Church on Saturday teatime.

More than a dozen police officers were involved in the operation with around six police cars and an ambulance stationed outside the church.

The force’s helicopter swooped low overhead.

Police carried out a search of the man’s bags and he was treated for a superficial head wound.

Det Paul Savage of Kirklees CID said: “It was rather more dramatic than it seemed.

“He was in possession of a legally held, ball-bearing gun. He was spoken to afterwards.”

