Police say they have arrested Kirklees’ “most wanted” man after an armed swoop in Dewsbury.

Officers, backed by the force helicopter, descended on the St John’s area of Westtown at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Armed police arrested three men from a property including a man believed to be wanted on recall to prison.

The man wanted on recall was dubbed Kirklees’ “most wanted” and the district’s police commander Chief Supt Steve Cotter turned to social media to commend his officers for their work.

As part of a 24-hour initiative where West Yorkshire Police used Twitter to highlight their workload and call-outs, Chief Supt Cotter tweeted: “Great joint working with Kirklees CID and Ops resulting in the arrest of our most wanted, making Kirklees safer.”

The Examiner understands that the raid in Westtown followed searches of properties in the Wilton Estate area of Batley.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said that the three men arrested remained in police custody.

Police declined to go into details about the three men pending interviews and further investigations.

Mr Walker added: “Three people are in custody and are being investigated for a number of offences. Those arrested include one of the district’s most wanted.”