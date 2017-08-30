Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

POLICE chiefs have vowed ‘gun crime will not be tolerated’ in response to a spate of targeted attacks in Dewsbury.

Two 17-year-old youths and two men aged 19 and 29 have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing after a gun was fired and a car crashed into a barrier outside Dewsbury Police Station on Monday night.

Yesterday afternoon a man was shot in Ravenshouse Road and airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

And today Spen Valley Road in Ravensthorpe was sealed off after an arson attack on a Vauxhall Astra.

Dewsbury NPT Inspector Chris Hughes said: “Over the past few days there have been a number of incidents in the Dewsbury area and our communities are understandably concerned.

“I would like to reassure them that we are conducting extensive enquiries into these incidents and want to send a clear message that gun crime will not be tolerated by West Yorkshire Police.

“We believe that all the incidents were targeted attacks, but also unconnected with each other.

“Kirklees District have ongoing support from specialist armed officers and we have also increased our policing presence in the town as we target those suspected of being involved in criminal activity.”

Anyone who has any information about any of the incidents is urged to contact police via 101 or information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.